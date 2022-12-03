INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Shares Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 229.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 737.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

IIII stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

