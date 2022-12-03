Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Albert Dacosta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.79. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several brokerages recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

