Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Outset Medical Price Performance

OM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.12. 615,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several analysts have commented on OM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after buying an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $11,145,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,620,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in Outset Medical by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,018,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 689,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

