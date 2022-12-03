Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells $29,955.87 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,540.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,799 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $20,706.49.
- On Monday, November 7th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $16,020.51.
Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.91 million, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
