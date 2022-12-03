Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells $29,955.87 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,540.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,799 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $20,706.49.

On Monday, November 7th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $16,020.51.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.91 million, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

