Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Senior Officer Sells 232,172 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 232,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.86, for a total transaction of C$14,593,403.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199,547 shares in the company, valued at C$75,398,726.23.

BAM.A traded down C$2.02 on Friday, reaching C$60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of C$51.07 and a 12-month high of C$79.04. The company has a market cap of C$95.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

