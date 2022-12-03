Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,188.96 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 23,024 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $18,188.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,020.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

