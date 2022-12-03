Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,182. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,780 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 348.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

