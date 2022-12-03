Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Purchases 49,900 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 205,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,684. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 92.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,607,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,967 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,490,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 761,583 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 229,702 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 187,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 152,463 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

