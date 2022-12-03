Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Purchases 49,900 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 205,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,684. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.46.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Read More
