Insider Buying: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Purchases 28,697 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of EVA traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.10. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $29,740,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

