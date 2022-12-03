Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,311 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $108,422.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,476,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,190,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $89,470.59.

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $108,557.52.

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $478.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.