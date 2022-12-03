Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £448,657.46 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 334,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($536,735.81).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde purchased 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($544,323.48).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde acquired 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($30,625.67).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,660 ($19,930.61).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,721.11 ($11,629.51).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde acquired 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($25,359.88).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £16,240 ($19,428.16).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.57) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.32. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The firm has a market cap of £378.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4,366.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

