Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,400.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Friday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVREF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (down from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.