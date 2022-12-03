In Depth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

In Depth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 15.9% of In Depth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 430,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after buying an additional 52,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.