Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,458,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

