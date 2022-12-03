Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($11.96) target price on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 2.2 %

IPX stock opened at GBX 806 ($9.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 648.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 645.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.67. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 483.54 ($5.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.04).

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

