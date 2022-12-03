Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Down 17.9%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 6,003,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 955% from the average daily volume of 568,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

Immotion Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.34. The stock has a market cap of £9.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Immotion Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

See Also

