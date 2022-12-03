Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Immersion Stock Up 4.9 %

IMMR stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Immersion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,076.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 508,552 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 424,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

