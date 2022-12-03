Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 653,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William C. Martin purchased 16,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,076.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,331.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immersion Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on IMMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 567,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,403. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

