IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMIAY. Societe Generale lowered shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,860 ($22.25) to GBX 1,740 ($20.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMI stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. IMI has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.