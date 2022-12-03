IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMCD Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $130.03 on Friday. IMCD has a 52 week low of $114.14 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.28.

Get IMCD alerts:

IMCD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.