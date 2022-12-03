Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Imagin Medical Stock Performance

IMEXF stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753. Imagin Medical has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

