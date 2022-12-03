IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 1,243,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,279.3 days.

IGO Stock Performance

IPGDF stock remained flat at $10.73 on Friday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPGDF shares. Citigroup downgraded IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 11.00 to 13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

