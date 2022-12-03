IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by In Depth Partners LLC

In Depth Partners LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 5.9% of In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.4% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $435.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.66 and its 200 day moving average is $368.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

