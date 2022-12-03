ICON Reaches Market Cap of $170.99 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. ICON has a total market cap of $170.99 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18578914 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $12,870,405.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.