ICON (ICX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.70 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $172.01 million and $7.70 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

