IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IAA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in IAA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in IAA by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 697,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 366,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. 1,301,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,763. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

