i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAUX shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 2.93. 604,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of 1.52 and a 1-year high of 3.28.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.