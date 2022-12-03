Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of H traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 404,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,987. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

