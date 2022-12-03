Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $221,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:H opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

