Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.