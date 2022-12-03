Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,647,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

