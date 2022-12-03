HUNT (HUNT) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $54.67 million and $30.13 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.75 or 0.06371462 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00506259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.97 or 0.30526250 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

