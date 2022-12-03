HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,543,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,487,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HMBL remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 6,081,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869,665. HUMBL has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About HUMBL
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUMBL (HMBL)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.