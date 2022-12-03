Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04. Humana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $27.75-$28.75 EPS.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.78. 516,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.85. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.00.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

