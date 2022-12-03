Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $12.6-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.95 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.83-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

