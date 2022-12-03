Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $2.17 on Major Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00012786 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $108.26 million and $125.04 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00503591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.13 or 0.30365380 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.45065479 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $265,686,539.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

