HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz Sells 542 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 542 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $13,842.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at $840,751.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

