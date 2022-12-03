HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz Sells 542 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 542 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $13,842.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at $840,751.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
