HitBTC Token (HIT) Price Up 1.5% This Week

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $574,405.92 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

