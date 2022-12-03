High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 1,444 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVY opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

