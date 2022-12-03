High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 1,101 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

