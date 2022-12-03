High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 1,096 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $236.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.