High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG opened at $233.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

