High Falls Advisors Inc Has $5.25 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,779 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

