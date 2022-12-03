High Falls Advisors Inc Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $452.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

