High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires 7,286 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $33,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 502,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 260,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.