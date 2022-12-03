Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 811,160 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.1% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,048 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 77.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

