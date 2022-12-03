HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,524 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 6.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $5,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $119,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.79.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

