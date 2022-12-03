HGI Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,000. Prologis accounts for about 5.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 128.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 140.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,503,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

