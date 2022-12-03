Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.07 billion-$29.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.40 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

HPE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,167,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after buying an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

