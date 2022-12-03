Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $271.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

